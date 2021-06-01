Connecticut 74, Las Vegas 67

LAS VEGAS (67)
Gray 4-12 2-2 10, Wilson 6-11 2-2 14, Cambage 11-17 6-6 28, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Young 3-11 0-0 6, Hamby 4-9 0-0 8, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Slocum 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-64 11-12 67.
CONNECTICUT (74)
B.Jones 5-13 4-4 14, Bonner 2-7 2-2 6, J.Jones 6-10 9-10 23, J.Thomas 3-13 5-5 11, January 4-8 2-2 11, Mompremier 1-2 0-0 2, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 24-60 22-23 74.
|Las Vegas
|14
|16
|18
|19
|—
|67
|Connecticut
|19
|14
|19
|22
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 0-5 (Hamby 0-2, Williams 0-2), Connecticut 4-17 (J.Jones 2-4, January 1-2, Hiedeman 1-4, Bonner 0-2, J.Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 29 (Cambage 7), Connecticut 34 (B.Jones, Bonner 8). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Wilson 6), Connecticut 16 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Connecticut 14.
