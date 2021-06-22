Trending:
Connecticut 80, Dallas 70

June 22, 2021 9:04 pm
DALLAS (70)

Sabally 6-13 1-2 16, Thornton 2-4 0-0 4, Collier 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 3, Ogunbowale 5-14 6-7 18, Harrison 4-6 0-0 8, Alarie 2-5 0-0 4, Gray 4-5 1-2 9, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Mabrey 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 27-61 10-13 70.

CONNECTICUT (80)

Bonner 10-22 4-4 25, Charles 5-10 1-1 12, B.Jones 11-16 4-4 26, J.Thomas 4-12 2-2 11, January 1-5 2-2 5, Cannon 0-1 1-2 1, Mompremier 0-2 0-0 0, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 14-15 80.

Dallas 19 19 15 17 70
Connecticut 20 10 28 22 80

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-14 (Sabally 3-6, Ogunbowale 2-4, Mabrey 0-2), Connecticut 4-20 (Charles 1-2, January 1-2, J.Thomas 1-4, Bonner 1-7, Hiedeman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 27 (Mabrey 5), Connecticut 37 (Bonner 13). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 5), Connecticut 19 (Bonner 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Connecticut 15. A_2,076 (9,323)

