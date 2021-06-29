Connecticut 90, Washington 71

CONNECTICUT (90)
Bonner 1-5 0-0 2, J.Jones 9-15 3-3 23, B.Jones 6-10 2-2 14, J.Thomas 7-13 0-0 21, January 2-5 0-0 4, Mompremier 0-2 1-2 1, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 0-0 0-0 0, K.Charles 5-11 0-0 10, Hiedeman 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 35-70 8-9 90.
WASHINGTON (71)
Plaisance 3-13 2-2 10, Wiese 1-3 0-0 3, T.Charles 10-23 2-2 26, Atkins 5-11 7-9 19, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 9, Zellous 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 24-63 11-13 71.
|Connecticut
|22
|27
|24
|17
|—
|90
|Washington
|19
|14
|18
|20
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 12-24 (J.Thomas 7-9, Hiedeman 3-6, J.Jones 2-4, Bonner 0-3), Washington 12-36 (T.Charles 4-9, Mitchell 3-6, Atkins 2-6, Plaisance 2-10, Wiese 1-3, Zellous 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 52 (J.Jones 16), Washington 13 (Plaisance 7). Assists_Connecticut 21 (Bonner 7), Washington 21 (Atkins 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Washington 8. A_2,100 (4,200)
