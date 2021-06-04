Corbin grabs 900th win in Vandy’s 10-0 win over Presbyterian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out nine over seven innings and gave up just two hits and 2019 defending national champ Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian 10-0 on Friday in the Nashville Regional.

The Commodores’ (41-15) victory marked the 900th-career win for head coach Tim Corbin.

Vanderbilt advances in the winners bracket to face Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets beat Indiana State, 7-6, on Friday.

Dominic Keegan homered twice for Vanderbilt in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and drove in half the Commodores runs. Troy LaNeve drove in four for Vanderbilt going 2-for-4 at the plate. The Commodores batted 14-for-37 (.378).

Rocker is 12-3 this season.

Kyle Decker and Eric Toth each collected a hit for the Blue Hose (22-22). Decker now has reached base in 14 straight games.

Presbyterian is making its first-ever appearance in the post season. The Blue Hose will face Indiana State in an elimination game Saturday.

