Crawford takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (39-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-30, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.83 ERA, .83 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Mariners +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The White Sox are 27-12 on their home turf. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .399.

The Mariners are 15-21 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with an OBP of .353.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-4. Will Vest recorded his first victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Seattle. Matt Foster took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and is batting .242.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and is slugging .479.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jose Ruiz: (knee), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.