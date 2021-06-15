Trending:
Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit on hand by Walker pitch, leaves game

June 15, 2021 8:00 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Taijuan Walker in the first inning and left Chicago’s game against the New York Mets in the middle of the second on Tuesday night.

Bryant initially stayed in the game after he was hit near the pinkie by a first-pitch 93.4 mph sinker, then went to run at first base.

He was at third base for the second time time since April 20 after also playing at the hot corner on Saturday against St. Louis. The 29-year-old has been primarily in left field this season but also has played nine games at first base.

In a 6-for-41 slide after a hot start, Bryant is batting .292 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs.

