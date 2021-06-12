On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 77, Phoenix 59

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      

DALLAS (77)

Gray 2-14 0-0 4, Sabally 6-8 5-6 17, Collier 3-3 0-0 6, Jefferson 5-7 0-0 11, Ogunbowale 7-16 2-2 20, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 2-5 0-0 4, Alarie 2-5 2-2 6, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-6 2-2 2, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 30-72 11-12 77.

PHOENIX (59)

Nurse 2-10 4-4 10, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Griner 7-14 5-7 19, Diggins-Smith 4-12 3-5 11, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Vaughn 3-6 0-0 6, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Gorecki 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-63 12-16 59.

Dallas 23 17 17 20 77
Phoenix 12 21 15 11 59

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-22 (Ogunbowale 4-7, Jefferson 1-2, Mabrey 1-4, Harris 0-2, Gray 0-4), Phoenix 3-20 (Nurse 2-7, Smith 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-3, Peddy 0-3, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Alarie 9), Phoenix 29 (Griner 6). Assists_Dallas 16 (Harris, Sabally 4), Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Phoenix 14. A_4,261 (18,422)

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers