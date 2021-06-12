Dallas 77, Phoenix 59

DALLAS (77)
Gray 2-14 0-0 4, Sabally 6-8 5-6 17, Collier 3-3 0-0 6, Jefferson 5-7 0-0 11, Ogunbowale 7-16 2-2 20, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 2-5 0-0 4, Alarie 2-5 2-2 6, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-6 2-2 2, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 30-72 11-12 77.
PHOENIX (59)
Nurse 2-10 4-4 10, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Griner 7-14 5-7 19, Diggins-Smith 4-12 3-5 11, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Vaughn 3-6 0-0 6, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Gorecki 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-63 12-16 59.
|Dallas
|23
|17
|17
|20
|—
|77
|Phoenix
|12
|21
|15
|11
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-22 (Ogunbowale 4-7, Jefferson 1-2, Mabrey 1-4, Harris 0-2, Gray 0-4), Phoenix 3-20 (Nurse 2-7, Smith 1-2, Diggins-Smith 0-3, Peddy 0-3, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Alarie 9), Phoenix 29 (Griner 6). Assists_Dallas 16 (Harris, Sabally 4), Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Phoenix 14. A_4,261 (18,422)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments