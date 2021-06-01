Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69

LOS ANGELES (69)
Coffey 3-8 0-0 8, Cooper 4-12 4-4 12, N.Ogwumike 4-5 2-2 10, Toliver 5-6 0-0 14, Wheeler 2-12 0-0 5, Zahui B 4-9 0-0 10, Holmes 1-6 1-2 4, Sykes 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 24-64 11-12 69.
DALLAS (79)
Mabrey 4-14 0-0 10, Thornton 6-10 3-3 15, Collier 2-4 0-0 4, Jefferson 4-9 0-1 10, Ogunbowale 3-12 6-6 14, Harrison 1-2 2-2 4, Alarie 1-1 0-0 2, Kuier 0-2 2-2 2, Dungee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 5-10 4-4 18. Totals 26-66 17-18 79.
|Los Angeles
|21
|7
|17
|24
|—
|69
|Dallas
|16
|22
|16
|25
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-30 (Toliver 4-5, Coffey 2-5, Zahui B 2-6, Holmes 1-4, Wheeler 1-5, Sykes 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Dallas 10-28 (Harris 4-6, Jefferson 2-3, Ogunbowale 2-7, Mabrey 2-8, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 24 (Coffey 6), Dallas 41 (Collier, Mabrey, Thornton 7). Assists_Los Angeles 11 (Cooper 4), Dallas 21 (Jefferson, Mabrey 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, Dallas 22. A_1,372 (7,000)
