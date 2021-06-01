Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 79, Los Angeles 69

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (69)

Coffey 3-8 0-0 8, Cooper 4-12 4-4 12, N.Ogwumike 4-5 2-2 10, Toliver 5-6 0-0 14, Wheeler 2-12 0-0 5, Zahui B 4-9 0-0 10, Holmes 1-6 1-2 4, Sykes 1-6 4-4 6. Totals 24-64 11-12 69.

DALLAS (79)

Mabrey 4-14 0-0 10, Thornton 6-10 3-3 15, Collier 2-4 0-0 4, Jefferson 4-9 0-1 10, Ogunbowale 3-12 6-6 14, Harrison 1-2 2-2 4, Alarie 1-1 0-0 2, Kuier 0-2 2-2 2, Dungee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 5-10 4-4 18. Totals 26-66 17-18 79.

Los Angeles 21 7 17 24 69
Dallas 16 22 16 25 79

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-30 (Toliver 4-5, Coffey 2-5, Zahui B 2-6, Holmes 1-4, Wheeler 1-5, Sykes 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Dallas 10-28 (Harris 4-6, Jefferson 2-3, Ogunbowale 2-7, Mabrey 2-8, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 24 (Coffey 6), Dallas 41 (Collier, Mabrey, Thornton 7). Assists_Los Angeles 11 (Cooper 4), Dallas 21 (Jefferson, Mabrey 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, Dallas 22. A_1,372 (7,000)

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 Report: NetOps and SecOps Guide to...
6|1 MF Compliance with Splunk: Continuous...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre