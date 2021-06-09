Dallas 85, Phoenix 81

DALLAS (85)
Gray 3-10 0-0 9, Sabally 3-5 4-4 11, Collier 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 7-14 5-6 22, Harrison 4-8 1-1 9, Thornton 4-6 0-0 9, Alarie 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Mabrey 6-17 1-2 14. Totals 32-75 11-13 85.
PHOENIX (81)
Nurse 2-11 2-2 7, Turner 2-5 1-2 5, Griner 11-17 5-6 27, Diggins-Smith 7-18 6-8 22, Walker 3-11 2-2 10, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 4, Cunningham 1-2 0-1 2, Peddy 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 29-70 18-23 81.
|Dallas
|19
|23
|19
|24
|—
|85
|Phoenix
|13
|22
|26
|20
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-26 (Gray 3-5, Ogunbowale 3-7, Harris 1-4, Mabrey 1-7), Phoenix 5-25 (Walker 2-6, Diggins-Smith 2-8, Nurse 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 41 (Harrison 9), Phoenix 36 (Griner 16). Assists_Dallas 20 (Harris 7), Phoenix 20 (Diggins-Smith 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Phoenix 10. A_3,618 (18,422)
