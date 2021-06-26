On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Dallas 85, Washington 74

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 2:58 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (74)

Plaisance 3-7 0-0 7, Wiese 1-6 0-0 2, Charles 11-23 3-3 27, Atkins 4-14 1-2 11, Mitchell 5-11 0-0 14, Gustafson 3-5 0-0 6, Leslie 0-2 0-0 0, Zellous 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 30-72 5-7 74.

DALLAS (85)

Sabally 5-11 2-2 12, Thornton 3-5 0-0 7, Collier 1-5 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 10-20 6-6 30, Harrison 5-12 0-0 10, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Dungee 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 5-8 1-1 14, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Mabrey 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 33-78 9-9 85.

Washington 14 16 25 19 74
Dallas 22 24 20 19 85

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-31 (Mitchell 4-9, Charles 2-3, Atkins 2-8, Plaisance 1-4, Wiese 0-5), Dallas 10-29 (Ogunbowale 4-8, Gray 3-5, Harris 1-3, Thornton 1-3, Mabrey 1-7, Sabally 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 32 (Charles 10), Dallas 40 (Sabally, Thornton 8). Assists_Washington 24 (Mitchell 7), Dallas 20 (Sabally 5). Total Fouls_Washington 11, Dallas 11. A_2,055 (7,000)

