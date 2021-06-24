Trending:
Dallas 89, Indiana 64

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (89)

Sabally 5-8 2-2 15, Thornton 2-4 2-2 6, Collier 4-6 4-4 12, Jefferson 0-4 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 4-10 0-0 10, Harrison 5-7 0-0 10, Alarie 0-0 2-2 2, Kuier 0-1 2-2 2, Dungee 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 4-6 5-5 13, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Mabrey 6-14 0-0 14. Totals 32-68 17-17 89.

INDIANA (64)

Breland 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 2-8 8-9 12, Lavender 6-10 2-2 14, K.Mitchell 9-22 2-2 24, Robinson 4-10 0-0 8, Cox 1-2 0-0 2, Hatar 0-2 0-0 0, McCowan 0-3 1-2 1, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 0-2 0-0 0, Vivians 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 13-15 64.

Dallas 24 19 19 27 89
Indiana 12 12 23 17 64

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-25 (Sabally 3-4, Ogunbowale 2-4, Mabrey 2-6, Harris 1-4, Dungee 0-2, Jefferson 0-2), Indiana 5-17 (K.Mitchell 4-9, Vivians 1-3, Gondrezick 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Sabally 9), Indiana 29 (Breland 7). Assists_Dallas 17 (Ogunbowale 5), Indiana 13 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Indiana 16.

