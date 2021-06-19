On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Damir Kreilach scores 2 goals to help RSL beat Vancouver 3-1

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 12:18 am
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach each scored on headers in second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night.

Salt Lake (3-1-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four — with three draws. Vancouver (2-5-1) lost for the fourth straight time.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Holt put RSL ahead 2-1 in the 92nd minute by heading home Aaron Herrera’s long throw in, and Kreilach capped it three minutes later.

Kreilach has scored five times this season, with a goal or an assist in five of seven games.

Brian White, in his first game with Vancouver, tied it at 1 in the 54th by tapping home Javain Brown’s pass across the goal.

