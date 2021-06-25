Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DC United visits New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

DC United (4-5-1) vs. New York City FC (4-3-2)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -181, DC United +476, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts DC United in Eastern Conference action.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-6-2 in road games. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair