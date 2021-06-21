On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50, Mets split twin bill vs Braves

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 11:39 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener.

Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Braves won the nightcap 1-0 and he to became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.

DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning opener until Mets outfielders misplayed a fifth-inning fly ball into a ground-rule double.

Jeff McNeil came off the injured list and singled as a pinch-hitter for deGrom during the fifth, then scored on Dominic Smith’s three-run double.

Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finished the two-hitter, with Díaz getting his 15th save.

Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings in his first big league start.

In the second game, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer. Braves closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the seventh but escaped for his 14th save.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers, Kyle Gibson (5-0) allowed two runs and five over 5 1/3 innings and Texas ended a six-game losing streak.

A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus went 0 for 4 is his return to Texas, which traded him to Oakland just before spring training.

Ibañez hit his first major league homer as part of a five-run first against Frankie Montas (7-7). Trevino went deep in the sixth for an 8-2 lead.

INDIANS 4, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale, who exited with two outs in the fifth because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander leads the major leagues with 10 wins.

Bryan Shaw (2-2) got four outs as Cleveland moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games. Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he apparently lost track of outs and was doubled up off second base on Anthony Ruzzo’s fourth-inning flyout.

Adbert Alzolay (4-6) permitted three runs over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a blister on his right middle finger.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

