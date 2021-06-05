On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dernedde powers Oregon State past McNeese 10-5

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Dernedde hit two base-clearing doubles and No. 2 regional seed Oregon State beat fourth-seeded McNeese 10-5 in a Fort Worth Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Dernedde’s six RBIs tied Bill Rowe for the program record in a postseason game. His doubles powered five-run innings in both the fourth and eighth for the Beavers (35-23).

Oregon State reliever Chase Watkins (3-4) allowed one run, unearned, on one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Starter Cooper Hjerpe struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings.

Jake Dickerson’s single to score Nate Fisbeck in the bottom of the seventh tied it at 5 for McNeese. Cameron Foster (1-5) took the loss for the Cowboys (32-30). He gave up two hits and a walk to the three batters he faced in the top of the eighth, and all three scored in the inning.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters