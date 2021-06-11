Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Nationals

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (38-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -177, Giants +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 13-15 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Giants are 20-14 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.28. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.28 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 50 hits and is batting .336.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

        Read more: Sports News

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Curt Casali: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers