Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|39
|3
|14
|3
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Schoop dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Haase c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Olivares lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|400
|210
|012
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|111
|000
|—
|3
E_Gutierrez 2 (6). DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 13. 2B_Haase (5), Schoop (9), Alberto (10), Soler (13), Merrifield (15), Gutierrez (4). HR_W.Castro (5), Goodrum (5), Grossman (9). SF_Mazara (1).
|Detroit
|Boyd
|2
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez W,2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lange
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Funkhouser
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cisnero H,7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Keller L,6-6
|5
|
|8
|7
|6
|1
|5
|E.Santana
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
HBP_Keller (Grossman). WP_Lange.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:32. A_11,910 (37,903).
