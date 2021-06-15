Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 12:00 am
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 39 3 14 3
Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 Merrifield 2b 4 1 3 0
H.Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 C.Santana 1b 5 0 2 0
Schoop dh 5 2 1 1 Perez c 4 0 1 1
Cabrera 1b 5 2 3 2 Soler dh 4 0 3 1
Haase c 5 0 1 0 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b 5 0 2 0
Goodrum ss 4 1 2 3 Olivares lf 5 1 1 0
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 0 Alberto ss 4 0 1 1
W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0
Detroit 400 210 012 10
Kansas City 000 111 000 3

E_Gutierrez 2 (6). DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 13. 2B_Haase (5), Schoop (9), Alberto (10), Soler (13), Merrifield (15), Gutierrez (4). HR_W.Castro (5), Goodrum (5), Grossman (9). SF_Mazara (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 2 1-3 5 0 0 0 2
Jiménez W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 2 1 1 0 0
Lange 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Farmer 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Cisnero H,7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Norris 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Keller L,6-6 5 8 7 6 1 5
E.Santana 4 4 3 3 0 3

HBP_Keller (Grossman). WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_3:32. A_11,910 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday