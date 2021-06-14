On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 11:57 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 12 10 1 8
Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .242
H.Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Schoop dh 5 2 1 1 0 0 .261
Cabrera 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .210
Haase c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .188
Goodrum ss 4 1 2 3 0 0 .208
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .246
W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .219
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 3 14 3 4 9
Merrifield 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .263
C.Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .240
Perez c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .285
Soler dh 4 0 3 1 1 0 .189
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .156
Gutierrez 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .257
Olivares lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Alberto ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Detroit 400 210 012_10 12 0
Kansas City 000 111 000_3 14 2

E_Gutierrez 2 (6). LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 13. 2B_Haase (5), Schoop (9), Alberto (10), Soler (13), Merrifield (15), Gutierrez (4). HR_W.Castro (5), off Keller; Goodrum (5), off E.Santana; Grossman (9), off E.Santana. RBIs_Schoop (30), Cabrera 2 (24), Goodrum 3 (16), W.Castro 2 (22), Mazara (14), Grossman (32), Alberto (9), Perez (43), Soler (28). CS_W.Castro (1). SF_Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Kansas City 9 (Alberto, Soler, Taylor 2, Olivares, Dozier). RISP_Detroit 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_Olivares, C.Santana, Alberto. GIDP_Baddoo, Perez.

DP_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Cabrera; H.Castro, W.Castro, Cabrera); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana; Perez, Alberto, Perez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 2 1-3 5 0 0 0 2 41 3.44
Jiménez, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 8.03
Foley 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.60
Lange 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 7.31
Funkhouser 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.25
Farmer 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 13.14
Cisnero, H, 7 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.54
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.25
Norris 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 6.04
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 6-6 5 8 7 6 1 5 100 6.14
E.Santana 4 4 3 3 0 3 49 3.99

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Funkhouser 2-0, Cisnero 3-1. HBP_Keller (Grossman). WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:32. A_11,910 (37,903).

