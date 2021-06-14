Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|1
|8
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Schoop dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Haase c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.208
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.219
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|14
|3
|4
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Olivares lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Detroit
|400
|210
|012_10
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|111
|000_3
|14
|2
E_Gutierrez 2 (6). LOB_Detroit 4, Kansas City 13. 2B_Haase (5), Schoop (9), Alberto (10), Soler (13), Merrifield (15), Gutierrez (4). HR_W.Castro (5), off Keller; Goodrum (5), off E.Santana; Grossman (9), off E.Santana. RBIs_Schoop (30), Cabrera 2 (24), Goodrum 3 (16), W.Castro 2 (22), Mazara (14), Grossman (32), Alberto (9), Perez (43), Soler (28). CS_W.Castro (1). SF_Mazara.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Kansas City 9 (Alberto, Soler, Taylor 2, Olivares, Dozier). RISP_Detroit 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 14.
Runners moved up_Olivares, C.Santana, Alberto. GIDP_Baddoo, Perez.
DP_Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Cabrera; H.Castro, W.Castro, Cabrera); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Alberto, C.Santana; Perez, Alberto, Perez).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|2
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|3.44
|Jiménez, W, 2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.03
|Foley
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.60
|Lange
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|7.31
|Funkhouser
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.25
|Farmer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|13.14
|Cisnero, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.54
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.25
|Norris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.04
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 6-6
|5
|
|8
|7
|6
|1
|5
|100
|6.14
|E.Santana
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|49
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Funkhouser 2-0, Cisnero 3-1. HBP_Keller (Grossman). WP_Lange.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:32. A_11,910 (37,903).
