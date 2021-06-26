Detroit 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|García 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|J.Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|3
|6
|3
|0
|6
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Cameron cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Paredes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Rogers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Short ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.385
|Houston
|001
|000
|0_1
|6
|0
|Detroit
|010
|020
|x_3
|6
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.
LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Short (1). HR_Short (1), off Valdez. RBIs_Correa (47), Paredes (4), Short 2 (2). SB_Haase (1). SF_Paredes. S_Rogers.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa, Tucker); Detroit 1 (Rogers). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 4.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 4-1
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|86
|2.11
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize, W, 5-4
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|101
|3.46
|Cisnero, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.00
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:06. A_12,422 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments