Detroit 3, Houston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 6 1 2 7 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .353 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .337 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .304 Correa ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .305 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272 García 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 J.Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 3 6 3 0 6 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .228 1-Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .256 Haase lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Paredes 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .172 Rogers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Short ss 2 1 2 2 0 0 .385

Houston 001 000 0_1 6 0 Detroit 010 020 x_3 6 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Short (1). HR_Short (1), off Valdez. RBIs_Correa (47), Paredes (4), Short 2 (2). SB_Haase (1). SF_Paredes. S_Rogers.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa, Tucker); Detroit 1 (Rogers). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 4.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 4-1 6 6 3 3 0 6 86 2.11

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize, W, 5-4 6 6 1 1 2 5 101 3.46 Cisnero, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.00

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:06. A_12,422 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.