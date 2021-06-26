On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 2:44 am
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 6 1 2 7
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .353
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .337
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .304
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .305
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272
García 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185
McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
J.Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 3 6 3 0 6
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .228
1-Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Cameron cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .256
Haase lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Paredes 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .172
Rogers c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Short ss 2 1 2 2 0 0 .385
Houston 001 000 0_1 6 0
Detroit 010 020 x_3 6 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 6th.

LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Short (1). HR_Short (1), off Valdez. RBIs_Correa (47), Paredes (4), Short 2 (2). SB_Haase (1). SF_Paredes. S_Rogers.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Correa, Tucker); Detroit 1 (Rogers). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 4.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 4-1 6 6 3 3 0 6 86 2.11
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize, W, 5-4 6 6 1 1 2 5 101 3.46
Cisnero, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 3.00

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:06. A_12,422 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair