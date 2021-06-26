On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 2:43 am
< a min read
      
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 6 1 Totals 22 3 6 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0
García 3b 3 0 0 0 Haase lf 3 0 1 0
McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 1 1 1 1
J.Castro c 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 1 0 0 0
Short ss 2 1 2 2
Houston 001 000 0 1
Detroit 010 020 x 3

LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Short (1). HR_Short (1). SB_Haase (1). SF_Paredes (2). S_Rogers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez L,4-1 6 6 3 3 0 6
Detroit
Mize W,5-4 6 6 1 1 2 5
Cisnero S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:06. A_12,422 (41,083).

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair