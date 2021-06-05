Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mercedes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendick rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|020
|101
|000
|—
|4
|Chicago
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Chicago 8. 2B_W.Castro (7), Anderson (8), Vaughn (12), Lamb (2). HR_Haase 2 (7), Cabrera (5). SB_Rogers (1), Hill (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,3-7
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Holland H,2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Funkhouser H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,5-5
|7
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|9
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Giolito (Schoop).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:05. A_21,719 (40,615).
