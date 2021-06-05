On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 1
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0
Cabrera dh 4 2 2 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Haase lf 4 2 2 3 Grandal dh 3 1 1 0
H.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 4 1 1 0
W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0
Rogers c 3 0 1 0 Lamb rf 2 0 1 2
Hill cf 3 0 1 0 Collins c 2 0 0 0
Mercedes ph-c 1 0 0 0
Mendick rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Eaton ph 1 0 0 0
Detroit 020 101 000 4
Chicago 100 002 000 3

DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Chicago 8. 2B_W.Castro (7), Anderson (8), Vaughn (12), Lamb (2). HR_Haase 2 (7), Cabrera (5). SB_Rogers (1), Hill (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,3-7 5 4 1 1 3 11
Holland H,2 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Funkhouser H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Soto H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito L,5-5 7 7 4 4 0 9
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Giolito (Schoop).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:05. A_21,719 (40,615).

