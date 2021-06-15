On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 11:18 pm
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 7 2
Grossman rf 4 1 2 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 0
Schoop 1b 4 2 2 2 C.Santana dh 4 0 1 1
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 Soler rf 2 0 0 0
Haase lf 4 0 2 0 Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Cameron cf 4 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Dyson lf 3 1 1 0
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 Alberto ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 3 1 2 1
Detroit 102 001 000 4
Kansas City 002 000 100 3

DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (4), Dyson (2). HR_Schoop (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize W,4-4 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 3
Peralta H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Soto S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Minor L,5-4 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 5
Zimmer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Mize (Perez). WP_Mize(2), Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:49. A_15,947 (37,903).

