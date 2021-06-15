Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olivares pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Detroit
|102
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cabrera (4), Dyson (2). HR_Schoop (11).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize W,4-4
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Peralta H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor L,5-4
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Zimmer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Mize (Perez). WP_Mize(2), Zimmer.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:49. A_15,947 (37,903).
