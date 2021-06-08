Detroit 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|1
|4
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|France 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Seager dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|a-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Godoy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Walton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|W.Castro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Seattle
|010
|000
|020_3
|8
|1
|Detroit
|310
|010
|00x_5
|9
|1
a-singled for Murphy in the 8th.
E_Walton (2), Schoop (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Long Jr. (1), Trammell (6), Grossman 2 (11). HR_Haase (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (14), Cabrera (22), Haase 2 (13), Hill (1), Schoop (27). SB_Goodrum (11), Hill (3). CS_Hill (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Murphy, Haniger 2, Mayfield, France); Detroit 3 (Paredes, Haase). RISP_Seattle 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Long Jr., Baddoo. LIDP_Murphy. GIDP_Long Jr., Haniger.
DP_Detroit 3 (Paredes, Cabrera, Paredes; Goodrum, Schoop, Cabrera; Schoop, Goodrum, Cabrera).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-4
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|71
|5.45
|Rios
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|9.00
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.04
|Santiago
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|4.70
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 3-6
|6
|
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|97
|3.56
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.87
|Jiménez
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|11.42
|Norris, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.32
|Cisnero, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.01
Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. HBP_Boyd (France), Rios (Cabrera), Jiménez (France). WP_Cisnero. PB_Haase (1).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:09. A_9,081 (41,083).
