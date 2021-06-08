Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:09 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 1 4 6
Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 1 1 .273
Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
France 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .245
Seager dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .214
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .175
a-Fraley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Godoy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Trammell cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .185
Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Walton lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 2 6
Grossman rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257
Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Haase c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .278
W.Castro dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Hill cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Seattle 010 000 020_3 8 1
Detroit 310 010 00x_5 9 1

a-singled for Murphy in the 8th.

E_Walton (2), Schoop (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Long Jr. (1), Trammell (6), Grossman 2 (11). HR_Haase (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (14), Cabrera (22), Haase 2 (13), Hill (1), Schoop (27). SB_Goodrum (11), Hill (3). CS_Hill (1).

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Murphy, Haniger 2, Mayfield, France); Detroit 3 (Paredes, Haase). RISP_Seattle 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Long Jr., Baddoo. LIDP_Murphy. GIDP_Long Jr., Haniger.

DP_Detroit 3 (Paredes, Cabrera, Paredes; Goodrum, Schoop, Cabrera; Schoop, Goodrum, Cabrera).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 1-4 4 5 4 4 1 2 71 5.45
Rios 1 3 1 1 0 0 25 9.00
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.04
Santiago 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 4.70
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 3-6 6 6 1 0 1 3 97 3.56
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.87
Jiménez 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 11.42
Norris, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.32
Cisnero, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.01

Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. HBP_Boyd (France), Rios (Cabrera), Jiménez (France). WP_Cisnero. PB_Haase (1).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:09. A_9,081 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony