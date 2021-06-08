Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 1 4 6 Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 1 1 .273 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255 France 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .245 Seager dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .214 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .175 a-Fraley ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Godoy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Trammell cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .185 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Walton lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 2 6 Grossman rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Haase c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .278 W.Castro dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Hill cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250

Seattle 010 000 020_3 8 1 Detroit 310 010 00x_5 9 1

a-singled for Murphy in the 8th.

E_Walton (2), Schoop (4). LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Long Jr. (1), Trammell (6), Grossman 2 (11). HR_Haase (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_Trammell (14), Cabrera (22), Haase 2 (13), Hill (1), Schoop (27). SB_Goodrum (11), Hill (3). CS_Hill (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Murphy, Haniger 2, Mayfield, France); Detroit 3 (Paredes, Haase). RISP_Seattle 2 for 12; Detroit 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Long Jr., Baddoo. LIDP_Murphy. GIDP_Long Jr., Haniger.

DP_Detroit 3 (Paredes, Cabrera, Paredes; Goodrum, Schoop, Cabrera; Schoop, Goodrum, Cabrera).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 1-4 4 5 4 4 1 2 71 5.45 Rios 1 3 1 1 0 0 25 9.00 Vest 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.04 Santiago 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 4.70

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 3-6 6 6 1 0 1 3 97 3.56 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.87 Jiménez 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 11.42 Norris, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.32 Cisnero, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.01

Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 3-2. HBP_Boyd (France), Rios (Cabrera), Jiménez (France). WP_Cisnero. PB_Haase (1).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:09. A_9,081 (41,083).

