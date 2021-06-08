Detroit 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seager dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Godoy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Detroit
|310
|010
|00x
|—
|5
E_Walton (2), Schoop (4). DP_Seattle 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Long Jr. (1), Trammell (6), Grossman 2 (11). HR_Haase (8). SB_Goodrum (11), Hill (3).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales L,1-4
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Rios
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santiago
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd W,3-6
|6
|
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Norris H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Boyd (France), Rios (Cabrera), Jiménez (France). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:09. A_9,081 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments