Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Seattle Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 1 Totals 32 5 9 5 Crawford ss 4 0 3 0 Grossman rf 3 1 2 0 Haniger rf 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 France 1b 3 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 1 1 1 Seager dh 2 1 0 0 Haase c 4 1 2 2 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 W.Castro dh 3 0 0 0 Fraley ph 1 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 Godoy c 0 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 0 2 1 Hill cf 3 1 2 1 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0 Walton lf 3 0 0 0

Seattle 010 000 020 — 3 Detroit 310 010 00x — 5

E_Walton (2), Schoop (4). DP_Seattle 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Long Jr. (1), Trammell (6), Grossman 2 (11). HR_Haase (8). SB_Goodrum (11), Hill (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales L,1-4 4 5 4 4 1 2 Rios 1 3 1 1 0 0 Vest 1 0 0 0 0 1 Santiago 2 1 0 0 1 3

Detroit Boyd W,3-6 6 6 1 0 1 3 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 0 Jiménez 0 1 2 2 1 0 Norris H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cisnero S,2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2

Jiménez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Boyd (France), Rios (Cabrera), Jiménez (France). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:09. A_9,081 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.