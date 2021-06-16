Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|4
|5
|9
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Candelario dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Goodrum ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|1-Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Detroit
|001
|000
|311_6
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|002_5
|10
|0
a-flied out for Gallagher in the 9th.
1-ran for C.Santana in the 9th.
E_Schoop (5). LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_H.Castro (2), Baddoo (8), Candelario (14), Merrifield (16). 3B_Mazara (2). HR_W.Castro (6), off Holland; Mondesi (3), off Skubal; Perez (17), off Skubal. RBIs_Candelario (19), W.Castro 2 (24), Mazara (15), Mondesi (6), Perez 2 (45), Merrifield (37), C.Santana (39). CS_Baddoo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (W.Castro 2, Schoop, Mazara, H.Castro, Baddoo); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Detroit 2 for 15; Kansas City 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_H.Castro, Rogers, Taylor. GIDP_W.Castro, Perez.
DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, W.Castro, Schoop); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, C.Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 4-7
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|91
|4.36
|Garcia, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.32
|Cisnero, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.41
|Fulmer, S, 5-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.65
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|51
|4.76
|Hernández
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|6.00
|Holland, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|4.32
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.85
|Brentz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|1.99
|Staumont
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1. HBP_Hernández (Goodrum). WP_Barlow, Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:17. A_11,327 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments