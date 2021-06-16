Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 13 4 5 9 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Baddoo cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .254 Candelario dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .267 Schoop 1b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .272 H.Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .275 Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .197 Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .205 W.Castro 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .219 Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 2 8 Merrifield lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .269 C.Santana 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .244 1-Dyson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Perez dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .287 Soler rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .185 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .345 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 a-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152

Detroit 001 000 311_6 13 1 Kansas City 012 000 002_5 10 0

a-flied out for Gallagher in the 9th.

1-ran for C.Santana in the 9th.

E_Schoop (5). LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_H.Castro (2), Baddoo (8), Candelario (14), Merrifield (16). 3B_Mazara (2). HR_W.Castro (6), off Holland; Mondesi (3), off Skubal; Perez (17), off Skubal. RBIs_Candelario (19), W.Castro 2 (24), Mazara (15), Mondesi (6), Perez 2 (45), Merrifield (37), C.Santana (39). CS_Baddoo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (W.Castro 2, Schoop, Mazara, H.Castro, Baddoo); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Detroit 2 for 15; Kansas City 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Rogers, Taylor. GIDP_W.Castro, Perez.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, W.Castro, Schoop); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, C.Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, W, 4-7 6 6 3 3 2 7 91 4.36 Garcia, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.32 Cisnero, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.41 Fulmer, S, 5-6 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 3.65

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 3 4 1 1 1 2 51 4.76 Hernández 3 2 0 0 0 4 44 6.00 Holland, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 17 4.32 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.85 Brentz 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 1.99 Staumont 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1. HBP_Hernández (Goodrum). WP_Barlow, Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_11,327 (37,903).

