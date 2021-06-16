Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Candelario dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dyson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|000
|311
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|002
|—
|5
E_Schoop (5). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_H.Castro (2), Baddoo (8), Candelario (14), Merrifield (16). 3B_Mazara (2). HR_W.Castro (6), Mondesi (3), Perez (17).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,4-7
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Garcia H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisnero H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer S,5-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernández
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Holland L,2-2 BS,3-6
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brentz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Hernández (Goodrum). WP_Barlow, Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:17. A_11,327 (37,903).
