Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 5:44 pm
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 13 4 Totals 37 5 10 5
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield lf 5 1 2 1
Baddoo cf 4 1 2 0 C.Santana 1b 5 1 2 1
Candelario dh 3 1 1 1 Dyson pr 0 0 0 0
Schoop 1b 5 0 3 0 Perez dh 5 1 2 2
H.Castro 3b 5 0 1 0 Soler rf 2 0 0 0
Mazara rf 5 0 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1
Goodrum ss 3 2 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 5 1 2 2 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0
Dozier ph 1 0 0 0
Detroit 001 000 311 6
Kansas City 012 000 002 5

E_Schoop (5). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_H.Castro (2), Baddoo (8), Candelario (14), Merrifield (16). 3B_Mazara (2). HR_W.Castro (6), Mondesi (3), Perez (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,4-7 6 6 3 3 2 7
Garcia H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cisnero H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer S,5-6 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kansas City
Singer 3 4 1 1 1 2
Hernández 3 2 0 0 0 4
Holland L,2-2 BS,3-6 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Brentz 1 2 1 1 1 1
Staumont 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Hernández (Goodrum). WP_Barlow, Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_11,327 (37,903).

