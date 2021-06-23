On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 4:39 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 27 6 6 6
Edman 2b 3 0 1 1 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1
Carlson cf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 2 3
Goldschmidt dh 4 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Haase dh 3 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 2 1 1
Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 0 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Paredes ss 2 0 0 1
Nootbaar rf 3 1 1 0 Rogers c 2 1 0 0
St. Louis 011 000 000 2
Detroit 002 111 01x 6

DP_St. Louis 0, Detroit 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Neill (13), Schoop (11). 3B_Nootbaar (1). HR_Arenado (14), Cameron (3), Schoop (15). SB_Schoop (1), Cameron (3), W.Castro (4). SF_Paredes (1). S_Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gant L,4-6 3 2 3 3 4 4
Helsley 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
G.Cabrera 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Gallegos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Manning W,1-1 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 1
Soto H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2

Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_3:12. A_13,263 (41,083).

