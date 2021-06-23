Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

St. Louis Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 27 6 6 6 Edman 2b 3 0 1 1 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1 Carlson cf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 2 3 Goldschmidt dh 4 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Haase dh 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 2 1 1 Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 0 W.Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Paredes ss 2 0 0 1 Nootbaar rf 3 1 1 0 Rogers c 2 1 0 0

St. Louis 011 000 000 — 2 Detroit 002 111 01x — 6

DP_St. Louis 0, Detroit 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Neill (13), Schoop (11). 3B_Nootbaar (1). HR_Arenado (14), Cameron (3), Schoop (15). SB_Schoop (1), Cameron (3), W.Castro (4). SF_Paredes (1). S_Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Gant L,4-6 3 2 3 3 4 4 Helsley 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 G.Cabrera 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Gallegos 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Reyes 2-3 1 1 1 1 1

Detroit Manning W,1-1 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 1 Soto H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cisnero H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2

Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

WP_Helsley.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_3:12. A_13,263 (41,083).

