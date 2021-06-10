Detroit 8, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|France dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haase lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cameron cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seattle
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|210
|202
|10x
|—
|8
E_Seager 2 (8), Walton (3). DP_Seattle 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Cabrera (3), Schoop (8). 3B_Rogers (1). HR_Haniger 2 (16), Schoop (10), Rogers (3), Grossman (8). SB_Fraley (4), Cameron (1). SF_W.Castro (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield L,5-5
|4
|
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rios
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Santiago
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Foley H,1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jiménez W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Foley (France). WP_Sheffield, Rios.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.
T_3:21. A_9,290 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments