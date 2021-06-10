On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Detroit 8, Seattle 3

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 4:46 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 35 8 11 8
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Grossman rf 5 1 2 3
Haniger rf 4 2 2 2 Schoop 1b 4 1 3 1
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0
France dh 3 0 1 0 Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Fraley lf 3 1 1 0 Haase lf 5 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 1
Bauers 1b 4 0 1 1 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0
Walton 2b 4 0 0 0 Rogers c 4 2 2 2
W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 1
Seattle 100 110 000 3
Detroit 210 202 10x 8

E_Seager 2 (8), Walton (3). DP_Seattle 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Detroit 9. 2B_Cabrera (3), Schoop (8). 3B_Rogers (1). HR_Haniger 2 (16), Schoop (10), Rogers (3), Grossman (8). SB_Fraley (4), Cameron (1). SF_W.Castro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield L,5-5 4 6 5 3 1 3
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0
Misiewicz 1 3 2 2 0 1
Rios 1 1 1 1 2 1
Santiago 1 1 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Alexander 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Foley H,1 2 1 1 1 0 1
Jiménez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 1 2
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Foley (France). WP_Sheffield, Rios.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:21. A_9,290 (41,083).

