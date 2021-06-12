Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks look to stop 8-game skid against Angels

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (31-32, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-44, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Diamondbacks are 11-17 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 62 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 15, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 13-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .292.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his fourth victory and Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Buchter registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .214 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

        Read more: Sports News

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers