Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup against Mets

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (26-21, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Diamondbacks are 11-15 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Madison Bumgarner leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Mets are 11-16 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.15, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Alex Young earned his second victory and Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Trevor May registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and is slugging .463.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .266 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

        Read more: Sports News

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre