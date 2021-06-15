Trending:
Diamondbacks take 11-game losing streak into matchup with Giants

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Giants: Zack Littell (0-0, 1.47 ERA, .98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 11 games.

The Giants are 17-11 against NL West teams. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .313, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Diamondbacks are 6-17 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 65 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 15, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood notched his sixth victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Matt Peacock took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 26 extra base hits and is batting .224.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 0-10, .209 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

