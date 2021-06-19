Trending:
Diggins-Smith scores 21, Phoenix ends 4-game losing streak

June 19, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-66 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds to help Phoenix (6-7) avenge an 85-80 loss to the Sparks on Wednesday. The Mercury next play on June 27 against Minnesota.

Diggins-Smith scored 14 points in the first half and Griner added nine to help Phoenix build a 44-36 lead.

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Los Angeles (5-6). Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Bria Holmes added 11. The Sparks were 16 of 22 from the free-throw line compared to 25 of 31 for Phoenix.

It was played at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to a NBA playoff game at Staples Center.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

