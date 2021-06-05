On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DiGiacomo’s 10th inning walk-off single keeps LSU alive

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Giovanni DiGiacomo drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in the 10th inning and No. 3 regional seed LSU beat fourth-seeded Central Connecticut 6-5 in a Eugene Regional elimination game on Saturday.

The Tigers (35-23) prolonged coach Paul Mainieri’s 39-year career for at least another day. Mainieri announced last week he would retire at the end of the season.

DiGiacomo faced Central Connecticut’s Jake Neuman (5-1) with one out and the bases loaded. He fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before poking a grounder through the center of the infield to score Gavin Dugas.

LSU tied it at 5 after a three-run third inning and both teams went scoreless until DiGiacomo’s game-winner. Garrett Edwards got the Tigers most of the way with five scoreless innings in relief and Devin Fontenot (4-2) came on to keep the Blue Devils scoreless in the 10th.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Noah Martinez homered to cap a five-run second inning for the Blue Devils (28-15).

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters