Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 7:32 pm
MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand.

The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

