Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:48 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 16 11 .593
Wichita (Minnesota) 16 11 .593
Arkansas (Seattle) 13 13 .500
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 12 13 .480 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 7 19 .269
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 17 9 .654
Midland (Oakland) 16 11 .593
San Antonio (San Diego) 13 14 .481
Corpus Christi (Houston) 11 15 .423 6
Amarillo (Arizona) 11 16 .407

Wednesday’s Games

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 7

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 1

Frisco 3, Amarillo 0

Thursday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 1

Wichita 7, Arkansas 6

Tulsa 7, Northwest Arkansas 6

Frisco 2, Amarillo 1

Friday’s Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

