Double-A Central Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|7
|19
|.269
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 7
San Antonio 9, Springfield 2
Arkansas 5, Wichita 2
Tulsa 9, Northwest Arkansas 1
Frisco 3, Amarillo 0
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio 9, Springfield 1
Wichita 7, Arkansas 6
Tulsa 7, Northwest Arkansas 6
Frisco 2, Amarillo 1
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
