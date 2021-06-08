Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 18 12 .600
Wichita (Minnesota) 18 13 .581 ½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 14 14 .467 3
Arkansas (Seattle) 14 16 .500 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 9 21 .300 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 18 12 .600
Midland (Oakland) 17 14 .548
San Antonio (San Diego) 16 15 .516
Corpus Christi (Houston) 13 16 .448
Amarillo (Arizona) 13 17 .433 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Wichita 0

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, susp.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

San Antonio 9, Springfield 2

Amarillo 16, Frisco 8, completion of susp. game

Frisco 3, Amarillo 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 8, Arkansas 6

Tulsa 8, Wichita 3

San Antonio 4, Midland 2

Northwest Arkansas 7, Frisco 6

        Read more: Sports News

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony