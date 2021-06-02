On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:48 pm
All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Portland (Boston) 16 10 .615
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 16 .360 9
Hartford (Colorado) 7 19 .269 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 6 19 .240 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 22 .154 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 19 5 .792
Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .680
Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640
Richmond (San Francisco) 15 11 .577 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 8 17 .320 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 4, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Akron 2

Somerset 6, Reading 1

Bowie 7, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona 9, Richmond 4

Harrisburg 6, Portland 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Bowie 2, Hartford 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

