Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|17
|.346
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|19
|.269
|11½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|20
|.259
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|22
|.154
|14½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|20
|5
|.800
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|16
|8
|.667
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|9
|.654
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|18
|.308
|12½
___
Altoona 9, Richmond 4
Harrisburg 6, Portland 5
Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings
Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings
Erie at Akron, ppd.
Bowie 2, Hartford 1
Portland 7, Harrisburg 0
Altoona 4, Richmond 2
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 3
Erie at Akron, ppd.
Reading at Somerset, ppd.
Bowie 4, Hartford 0
Erie at Akron, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
