Double-A Northeast Glance

|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|21
|.323
|10
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|23
|.281
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|8
|24
|.250
|12½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|21
|10
|.677
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|20
|11
|.645
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|13
|.581
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|20
|.333
|12
No Games Scheduled
Portland 9, New Hampshire 8
Altoona 7, Akron 6
Bowie 12, Binghamton 0
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 0
Reading 5, Hartford 2
Erie 8, Somerset 2
Portland 5, New Hampshire 4
Altoona 14, Akron 13
Binghamton 9, Bowie 1
Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.
Reading 6, Hartford 5
Erie 4, Somerset 2
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
