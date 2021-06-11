Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|22
|.333
|10
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|24
|.294
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|9
|25
|.265
|12½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|22
|11
|.667
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|20
|12
|.625
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|13
|.606
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|22
|.312
|13
Richmond 8, Harrisburg 1
Richmond 1, Harrisburg 0, 5 innings
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Akron at Altoona, ppd.
Bowie 7, Binghamton 4
Hartford 9, Reading 8
Erie 3, Somerset 2, 10 innings
New Hampshire 14, Portland 6, 10 innings
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron 7, Altoona 5
Binghamton 5, Bowie 4
Reading 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings
Somerset 5, Erie 2
Akron at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
