Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|24
|.314
|11
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|25
|.306
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|10
|26
|.278
|12½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|23
|12
|.657
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|13
|.629
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|14
|.588
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|15
|.583
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|12
|23
|.343
|13½
Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1
Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2
New Hampshire 4, Portland 2
Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4
Bowie 8, Binghamton 7
Reading 8, Hartford 1
Erie 5, Somerset 0
New Hampshire 9, Portland 2
Bowie 10, Binghamton 0
Harrisburg 3, Richmond 2
Somerset 2, Erie 0
Reading 7, Hartford 4
Altoona 3, Akron 0
No Games Scheduled
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, noon
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
