Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 8:44 pm
All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 13 .629
Portland (Boston) 20 16 .556
New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314 11
Hartford (Colorado) 11 25 .306 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 10 26 .278 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 25 9 .735
Erie (Detroit) 23 12 .657
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 13 .629
Akron (Cleveland) 20 14 .588 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 15 .583 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 12 23 .343 13½

Saturday’s Games

Akron 4, Altoona 3, game 1

Altoona 3, Akron 2, game 2

New Hampshire 4, Portland 2

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 8, Binghamton 7

Reading 8, Hartford 1

Erie 5, Somerset 0

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 9, Portland 2

Bowie 10, Binghamton 0

Harrisburg 3, Richmond 2

Somerset 2, Erie 0

Reading 7, Hartford 4

Altoona 3, Akron 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

