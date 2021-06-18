Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 26 13 .667
Portland (Boston) 24 16 .600
New Hampshire (Toronto) 15 24 .385 11
Reading (Philadelphia) 14 26 .350 12½
Hartford (Colorado) 13 27 .325 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 15
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 11 .711
Erie (Detroit) 25 14 .641
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 15 .615
Akron (Cleveland) 22 16 .579 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 19 .525 7
Harrisburg (Washington) 13 26 .333 14½

___

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6

Bowie 4, Akron 3,

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 9, Richmond 3

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Akron 5, Bowie 1

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Reading 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 8, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

