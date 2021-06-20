Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|17
|.585
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|17
|24
|.415
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|15
|27
|.357
|12½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|29
|.310
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|28
|.300
|14½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|26
|15
|.634
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|16
|.610
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|24
|16
|.600
|3
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|20
|.524
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|27
|.341
|13½
___
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings
New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2
Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Richmond 14, Somerset 5
Altoona 8, Erie 7
Reading 7, Harrisburg 3
Binghamton 7, Portland 2
Somerset 4, Richmond at 0
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5
Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings
Erie 6, Altoona 4
no games sceduled
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.<
