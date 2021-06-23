Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 28 15 .651
Portland (Boston) 25 18 .581 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 19 24 .442 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 14½
Hartford (Colorado) 13 31 .295 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 15 .643
Akron (Cleveland) 27 16 .628 ½
Erie (Detroit) 26 18 .591 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 18 .581
Richmond (San Francisco) 24 20 .545 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 16 27 .372 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 4

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 5

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Akron 4, Erie 0

Binghamton 2, Reading 0

Richmond 6, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2

Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1

Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2

        Read more: Sports News

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America