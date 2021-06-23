Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|25
|18
|.581
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|24
|.442
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|16
|28
|.364
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|29
|.310
|14½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|31
|.295
|15½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|16
|.628
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|26
|18
|.591
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|18
|.581
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|27
|.372
|11½
___
Somerset at Portland, ppd.
Harrisburg 7, Altoona 4
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 5
Akron 4, Erie 0
Binghamton 2, Reading 0
Richmond 6, Hartford 1
Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1
Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2
Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1
Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3
Reading 8, Binghamton 6
Richmond 5, Hartford 4
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
