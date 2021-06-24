Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|25
|19
|.568
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|16
|28
|.364
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|29
|.310
|15
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|31
|.311
|15½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|26
|18
|.591
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|24
|21
|.533
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|28
|.364
|11½
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1
Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2
Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1
Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3
Reading 8, Binghamton 6
Richmond 5, Hartford 4
Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2
Erie 9, Akron 7
Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings
Hartford 3, Richmond 2
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
