On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659
Portland (Boston) 25 19 .568 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 24 .455 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 15
Hartford (Colorado) 14 31 .311 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 16 .628
Akron (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 ½
Erie (Detroit) 27 18 .600 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 26 18 .591
Richmond (San Francisco) 24 21 .533 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 16 28 .364 11½
Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2

Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1

Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2

Erie 9, Akron 7

        Read more: Sports News

Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair