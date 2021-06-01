Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
___
Pensacola 9, Biloxi 1
Chattanooga 7, Tennessee 6, 11 innings
Birmingham 17, Rocket City 4
Mississippi 2, Montgomery 1, 10 innings
No games scheduled
Rocket City 6, Chattanooga 1
Pensacola 4, Mississippi 3
Montgomery 5, Biloxi 2
Tennessee 6, Birmingham 4
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments