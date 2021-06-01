Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 16 9 .640
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 15 10 .600 1
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 11 14 .440 5
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 10 14 .417
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 16 9 .640
Mississippi (Atlanta) 12 13 .480 4
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 10 15 .400 6
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 9 15 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 9, Biloxi 1

Chattanooga 7, Tennessee 6, 11 innings

Birmingham 17, Rocket City 4

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mississippi 2, Montgomery 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rocket City 6, Chattanooga 1

Pensacola 4, Mississippi 3

Montgomery 5, Biloxi 2

Tennessee 6, Birmingham 4

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 Report: NetOps and SecOps Guide to...
6|1 MF Compliance with Splunk: Continuous...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre