On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:57 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 18 9 .667
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 16 11 .593 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 12 15 .444 6
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 10 16 .385
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 16 11 .593
Mississippi (Atlanta) 14 13 .519 2
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 11 16 .407 5
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 10 16 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, ppd.

Mississippi 9, Pensacola 4

Biloxi 9, Montgomery 5

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tennessee at Birmingham, susp.

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City 4, Chattanooga 2, game 1

Chattanooga 5, Rocket City 1, game 2

Mississippi 5, Pensacola 2

Montgomery 9, Biloxi 6

Birmingham 5, Tennessee 4, game 1

Birmingham 9, Tennessee 3, game 2

Friday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard