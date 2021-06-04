Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|11
|17
|.393
|6
___
Rocket City 4, Chattanooga 2, game 1
Chattanooga 5, Rocket City 1, game 2
Mississippi 5, Pensacola 2
Montgomery 9, Biloxi 6
Birmingham 5, Tennessee 4, game 1
Birmingham 9, Tennessee 3, game 2
Chattanooga 11, Rocket City 3
Pensacola 4, Mississippi 1
Montgomery 6, Biloxi 1
Birmingham 6, Tennessee 1
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
