Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:09 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 19 9 .679
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 17 11 .607 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 12 16 .429 7
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 10 17 .370
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 17 11 .607
Mississippi (Atlanta) 14 14 .500 3
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 11 16 .407
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 11 17 .393 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City 4, Chattanooga 2, game 1

Chattanooga 5, Rocket City 1, game 2

Mississippi 5, Pensacola 2

Montgomery 9, Biloxi 6

Birmingham 5, Tennessee 4, game 1

Birmingham 9, Tennessee 3, game 2

Friday’s Games

Chattanooga 11, Rocket City 3

Pensacola 4, Mississippi 1

Montgomery 6, Biloxi 1

Birmingham 6, Tennessee 1

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

