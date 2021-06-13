Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 9:22 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 22 13 .629
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 20 15 .571 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 18 17 .514 4
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 11 23 .324 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 21 15 .583
Mississippi (Atlanta) 20 16 .556 1
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 16 19 .457
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 13 23 .361 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocket City 7, Tennessee 1

Montgomery 5, Birmingham 4, 10 innings

Chattanooga 6, Pensacola 1

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Mississippi 3, Biloxi 0

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Rocket City 0

Mississippi 11, Biloxi 2, 7 innings

Pensacola 4, Chattanooga 3

Birmingham 14, Montgomery 8, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers