Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|23
|.324
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|13
|23
|.361
|8
___
Rocket City 7, Tennessee 1
Montgomery 5, Birmingham 4, 10 innings
Chattanooga 6, Pensacola 1
Mississippi 3, Biloxi 0
Tennessee 6, Rocket City 0
Mississippi 11, Biloxi 2, 7 innings
Pensacola 4, Chattanooga 3
Birmingham 14, Montgomery 8, 11 innings
No Games Scheduled
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
