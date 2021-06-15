On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:57 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 23 13 .639
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 21 15 .583 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 19 17 .528 4
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 11 24 .314 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 22 15 .595
Mississippi (Atlanta) 20 17 .541 2
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 16 20 .444
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 13 24 .351 9

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 5, Tennessee 3

Rocket City 8, Biloxi 6

Pensacola 5, Montgomery 4

Birmingham 7, Mississippi 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

