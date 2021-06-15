Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|21
|15
|.583
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|24
|.314
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|13
|24
|.351
|9
___
No Games Scheduled
Chattanooga 5, Tennessee 3
Rocket City 8, Biloxi 6
Pensacola 5, Montgomery 4
Birmingham 7, Mississippi 0
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
